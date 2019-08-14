Education Board Considers Streamlined Misconduct Rules, Mandatory Substance-Abuse Courses

The State Board of Education is poised to consider new rules next week, including a requirement that all public schools begin teaching students each year about youth substance abuse. Schools would also be mandated to report the professional qualifications of people teaching the classes, according to the rule.

The reporting proposal would require school superintendents to promptly report to the state Department of Education when they learn about teacher or administrator misconduct. School districts would have 24 hours to notify the state department about arrests, convictions or “substantiated” allegations of misconduct related to any administrative or instructional personnel.

The list of crimes the state wants to know about include murder, luring or enticing a child or unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The proposal intends to allow for complaints leading to the revocation, suspension or other penalty of an educator’s certificate.

Under the proposed substance abuse education rule, schools would be mandated to report the professional qualifications of people teaching the classes. If schools do not meet the requirements, they could face sanctions.

The state board will consider these rules during a meeting on August 21 in Broward County.