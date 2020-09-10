Duval Schools Announce 7 New COVID Cases As Dashboard Relaunches

Duval County Public Schools reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, September 8, among three students and four staff members across the district.



The district’s COVID-19 dashboard has been officially relaunched after updates were temporarily suspended while the district worked with the Florida Department of Health to gain permission to publish the data.

Thirty-four confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported since the dashboard first launched on August 21.

The dashboard is being updated daily by approximately 8 p.m. on the school district’s website. It provides a list of all public schools in the district and the total number of cases reported for each school.



In addition, the dashboard provides a graphical daily breakdown of cases, although it doesn’t currently display a running total of cumulative cases. Charter school data isn’t currently included, but the district said it is working with charters to determine if data from those schools can be included as well.

The dashboard also allows users to narrow their search to a specific school.

The dashboard is tracking the number of students and staff attending or working in brick-and-mortar schools with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

So far, five schools have reported two cases each and 24 schools have reported 1 case each.

