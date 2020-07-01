Duval Public Schools Will Spend $4 Million On Protective Desk Barriers For Students

Duval County students returning to the classroom this fall will sit behind protective barriers meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The barriers passed on a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Duval County Public Schools board.

WJCT news partner News4Jax reports some 120,000 of the barriers will be needed to protect all of the county’s public school students.

The district expects to spend around $4 million for the barriers. The money will be reimbursed through the federal CARES Act.

Duval has already spent more than $10 million on coronavirus-related measures, including its move to distance learning in March.

The burdens loom large in particular for underfunded districts that often have neither the space nor the budgets to accommodate new health protocols. The superintendent in Hartford, Connecticut, shudders at how to afford a scenario in which each teacher had dramatically fewer students.