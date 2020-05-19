Disney Springs Reopening Comes With A Warning About Risk

Some stores and eateries at Disney Springs will reopen starting May 20, with World of Disney, D-Luxe Burger and the Marketplace Co-Op opening a week later on May 27.

In a statement released on the Disney Parks blog, Disney Springs Vice President Matt Simon called it a “great first step in the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort.”

“While our theme parks and resort hotels remain temporarily closed, the phased reopening of Disney Springs is a welcome milestone as we navigate through this unprecedented time together as responsibly as we can,” Simon said.

A warning posted Monday on the website for Disney Springs says while enhanced safety measures are being taken, there's “an inherent risk" of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present.

With the safety of guests and workers in mind, he said Disney Springs will implement a number of new health and safety measures based on CDC and local health department guidance.

Here’s what you and your family can expect:

Only the Orange and Lime Garages are open for parking and surface lots are closed. Entrances have been limited to those near the Orange and Lime Garages, the Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge and at rideshare drop-offs.

All guests 3 years of age and older must wear a face covering. Masks must cover the nose and mouth at all times except when dining.

All guests will be temperature checked. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and their party will not be allowed in the venue.

The number of guests will be limited and ground markings and physical barriers will help maintain social distancing.

Commonly used areas like benches, handrails, elevators and escalators, and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected. Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer are available throughout the venue.

Disney recommends but doesn’t require cashless payment including the use of debit, credit, or Disney gift card.

Simon says workers are currently being trained in these procedures and will be available to answer guest questions and encourage compliance.

He said Disney continues to monitor the situation and evaluate best practices. He said these safety measures may change as the situation evolves.

“I understand this is a great deal of change to absorb, and I speak for all of us at Walt Disney World in thanking you for your cooperation and patience during this initial phase. Today’s world is different, and it’s going to require a shared responsibility, with everyone doing their part,” Simon said.

For the most up-to-date information on the re-opening and for a list of stores and eateries that will open on Wednesday, follow @DisneyParksNews.