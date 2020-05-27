Disney, SeaWorld Will Unveil Their Plans To Reopen

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 27, 2020 6:31 am

Disney and SeaWorld will present plans to Orange County Wednesday to reopen their parks. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county and the health department were on site to do inspections Tuesday.

He says the plans he has seen have protections in place for employees and guests.

THE STATE WE'RE IN: Expert On Theme Parks Says Precautions During Reopening Will Be Crucial

“And to do it safely not just for the guests, but for the employees as well. The plans I saw today had an abundance of that where there were requirements for the employees and for the guests who will be entering,” Demings said.

If the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approves the plan, Demings and Governor Ron DeSantis would also need to sign off.

Other attractions have already gotten local approval. Legoland wants to open June 1, and Universal wants to open June 5th.

