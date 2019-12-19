Diseases And Algae Blooms: Florida Researchers To Make Connections

By 22 minutes ago
  • Blue green algae floats in the lower St. Johns River in May 2010. Credit: FWC
    Blue green algae floats in the lower St. Johns River in May 2010. Credit: FWC
Originally published on December 19, 2019 5:32 am
State health officials are funding a study to explore the relationship between human health and algae bloom toxins. 

 
The Florida Department of Health awarded the University of Florida $130,000 to identify hotspots in the state for certain neurological and liver diseases, which are linked to algae exposure. Then, researchers will look in those areas for freshwater contaminated with toxic algae blooms.

"These diseases, include liver diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. We will specifically look for hotspots for those diseases," said Yi Guo, assistant professor at UF's Department of Health Outcomes.

He said this project is just the beginning.

"In the future, we will apply for larger grants that deal with the actual risk factors from Florida for public health planning purposes," said Guo. 

He said this initial study just got underway on Monday and will last about half a year.

Tags: 
Blue-green algae
algae bloom
human health

Related Content

CDC Considers Health Impact of Toxic Algae In Okeechobee

By Amy Green / WMFE Sep 30, 2019
Image courtesy of NASA

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering initiating a study into the health effects of high exposure to toxic algae on Lake Okeechobee. 

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tests Blue-Green Algae Removal System

By & Aug 7, 2019


Southwest Florida is in some ways on the front lines of the global battle against harmful algal blooms. On yesterday’s show we met an ethnobotanist who has spent decades, along with his team of world class researchers, exploring the possible connections between the toxins produced by blue-green algae and neurodegenerative disorders like ALS and Alzheimer’s. He was in town attending a water summit because as he described it this part of Florida faced a “toxic vice” last year when the freshwater blue-green algae met the offshore red tide bloom in the Caloosahatchee estuary.

Blue-Green Algae Task Force Convene For Its First Meeting

By editor Jun 13, 2019

In the wake of last summer’s worst blue-green algae outbreak in Florida’s history, water management continues to be at the forefront of conversation in Florida. Now the state’s newly founded Blue-Green Algae Task Force has convened it’s first meeting. 

New Federal Funding To Help With Toxic Algae

By Amy Green/WMFE Jan 9, 2019
Amy Green/WMFE

President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill expanding funding in response to toxic algae.

State-Wide Study Seeks To Find Health Impacts of Blue Green Algae on Humans

By Oct 18, 2018

Scientists with Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute were in Fort Myers on Monday investigating the possible human health effects of exposure to algae toxins.

Researchers gathered blood, urine and nasal samples from locals to test for traces of microcystins, the toxin produced by freshwater cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae.