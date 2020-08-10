Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes Resist Insecticide

By Cary Barbor 1 hour ago
  • Wikimedia
Originally published on August 7, 2020 6:30 pm

Researchers have found that two breeds of mosquitoes common in Florida have become resistant to pyrethroids, a class of insecticide commonly used against them.

Dr. Keira Lucas, Director of Research for the Collier Mosquito Control District, participated in published studies showing the resistance.

“We have over 40 kinds of mosquitoes here in Collier County. The only two that we have identified resistance in is aedes aegypti and culex quinquefasciatus. The problem is that they are the disease vectors,” Lucas said.

The aedes aegypti mosquito is known to transmit such diseases as dengue fever and Zika while culex quinquefasciatus transmits West Nile virus, among others.

Losing a previously dependable weapon against these transmitters of disease is worrying. But having come up against this for two types of mosquito now, mosquito control experts are ready with alternatives.

“Pyrethroids aren’t going to work with this mosquito; we are going to have to use a larvicide to target the juvenile form of this mosquito, or a different type of adulticide. Which would be an organophosphate,” said Lucas.

With an outbreak of dengue fever currently ongoing in the Keys and West Nile reported this week in Lee and Collier counties, experts will stay vigilant.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags: 
mosquitoes

Related Content

Antibody Testing Reveals More Keys Dengue Cases, Bringing Total To 37 This Year

By 1 hour ago

Antibody testing in the Key Largo area has identified another 11 cases of dengue fever, bringing the total this year to 37.

New Cases Of West Nile Found In Miami-Dade, Broward

By Aug 5, 2020
mosquito
CDC

Health officials in the two South Florida counties have confirmed more cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus.

Health Officials: 4 New Dengue Fever Cases In Florida Keys

By Aug 4, 2020
University of Florida Food and Agricultural Sciences

Health officials in the Florida Keys say they've confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever. That brings the total number of cases reported this year in Monroe County to 26.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said there are indications the mosquito-borne infections were acquired locally. The four people have received medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.

Why One Dangerous Mosquito Developed A Taste For Human Blood

By Jul 23, 2020

A mosquito that transmits dangerous viruses like dengue and Zika seems to have developed a taste for human blood because of the way that people store water — which mosquitoes need for laying eggs — in hot, dry climates.

That's according to a new study in Current Biology that tested the biting preferences of Aedes aegypti populations from 27 locations across sub-Saharan Africa, the ancestral home of this mosquito species.

Keys Mosquito Board Delays Vote On GMO Mosquitoes For A Month

By David Goodhue Jul 23, 2020

Opponents of a plan to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys landed a temporary win Tuesday.

The five-member commission of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District voted unanimously to postpone a decision on the experiment for a month in hopes the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves by then.