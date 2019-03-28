‘Direct Primary Care’ Could Expand To Dentists

By News Service of Florida 3 minutes ago
  • Child receiving a mouth exam
    Dave Buchwald

The House on Wednesday backed expanding a law that encourages the use of “direct primary care” agreements between patients and doctors. 

House members voted 90-24 to approve a bill (HB 7), sponsored by Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, that would expand the 2018 law to allow such agreements between patients and dentists.

Under direct primary care, patients or their employers make regular payments to doctors to provide primary-care services. The 2018 law made clear that such arrangements were not regulated under insurance laws, with backers saying they provide another health-care option for patients.

Duggan’s bill would change the terminology to “direct health care” agreements and allow such arrangements with dentists. A Senate version (SB 1520), sponsored by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, has been approved by one committee and is slated to go before the Senate Health Policy Committee on Monday.

dentists
direct primary care
direct health care

