DeSantis Says Florida Might Extend Statewide Evictions Ban

Originally published on July 29, 2020 5:37 am

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he might extend the statewide moratorium on housing evictions that is set to expire on Saturday.

News outlets report DeSantis signaled the possibility of the extension during a roundtable discussion in Orlando about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

He says officials will have “something on that soon.”

The moratorium was implemented in April and allows people to avoid eviction from their homes amid the virus outbreak. The governor had previously extended the ban twice.

The state's health department reported 9,230 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total for the pandemic to nearly 442,000.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gov Ron DeSantis

