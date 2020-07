DeSantis Promises More Medical Personnel But Still No Face Mask Mandate

Gov. Ron DeSantis said more medical personnel would help Florida respond to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

He didn’t mention a mask mandate or doubling back on reopening.

DeSantis’ remarks came at a conference at the state Capitol in Tallahassee on Wednesday night, just hours after Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a mask mandate in her state.

He didn’t discuss taking similar action, but he did recommend people in close work environments use facial coverings.

“Facial coverings are recommended especially if you can’t physically distance. You have some folks working in certain types of industries where they can’t always maintain the 6-foot distance. But that will potentially reduce some of the transmission.”

DeSantis even went as far as to say face masks would help reduce spread in Miami-Dade County, which many are now calling a new epicenter of the virus.

Still, he said it was important to take a county-by-county approach in the response to COVID-19.

“When they call, when the mayor calls me. We’re there to help,” DeSantis said. “And we support what they’re doing. And that is very clear. At the same time, the fate of Miami-Dade County does not rest on what Dixie County does. That’s just the reality. I think it’s served us well to recognize the persity of the state.”

More than 20 governors have required face masks in public spaces.