DeSantis Praised, Criticized On Environmental Spending

By Jim Turner – News Service of Florida Nov 19, 2019
  • Rachel IaCavone - WGCU

Gov. Ron DeSantis drew praise as “a true environmental leader” but was also criticized for not putting more money toward the Florida Forever program and failing to adequately prepare the state for climate change as he released a proposed $91.4 billion budget on Monday. 

DeSantis received the mixed reviews from environmental groups for his spending plan, which included a previously announced request for $625 million annually for the next three years for efforts directed at the Everglades and other water projects.

The Everglades Foundation applauded DeSantis’ proposed budget, which included $322 million for Everglades restoration, $150 million for water quality improvements, $50 million for restoration of the state’s springs and $22 million to combat the impacts of toxic algae blooms and red tide.

“Governor DeSantis is a true environmental leader who recognizes the importance of preserving our one-of-a-kind Everglades and the important role it plays in our state’s economy, and his budget proposal reflects this,” Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg said in a prepared statement.

Meanwhile, Aliki Moncrief, executive director of Florida Conservation Voters, said the budget appears to be “business as usual” and needs “much more bold action to invest in climate solutions.”

“The climate funding is nothing to write home about, and that’s unfortunate because we’re facing a crisis of epic proportions,” Moncrief said.

Moncrief also repeated a call by backers of a 2014 constitutional amendment that set aside money for land and water conservation to restore the once highly praised Florida Forever program to $300 million a year, which the program received annually more than a decade ago.

DeSantis has proposed the land-buying and conservation program receive $100 million, which is also the amount included in a bill (SB 332) by Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando.

DeSantis’ recommendations are considered a starting point for lawmakers who will craft a budget during the 2020 legislative session, which begins Jan. 14.

Much of the environmental money would continue to come from a 2014 voter-approved constitutional amendment that requires 33 percent of revenues from a tax on real-estate documentary stamps to go to land and water conservation. That money goes into what is known as the Land Acquisition Trust Fund.

Since the passage of the amendment, legislators each year have directed at least $200 million to the Everglades, $64 million to a reservoir in the Everglades Agricultural Area, $50 million to natural springs and $5 million to Lake Apopka, projects that have been placed into law.

The proposed budget also seeks $54 million for state parks, $50 million for beach nourishment and $9 million for coral reef protection.

The proposed funding for Florida Forever by Stewart and DeSantis is considered more politically achievable than a larger amount.

“We’re doing $100 million. I think that’s been pretty strong from what had been done previously,” DeSantis said.

“I think that this is something that we can definitely achieve. And I think we can get support in the Legislature,” DeSantis added.

Included in the proposed budget is $6 million for the Department of Environmental Protection’s Resilient Coastlines Program, which is designed to help communities and habitats brace for changes resulting from sea level rise.

DeSantis said he is working with Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz on a matching-grant program with nearly $1 billion on hand for resilience and mitigation. That money is not in his proposed budget.

“You can go down to, like, Miami, and they have to do, I think, 25 percent, but we’ll be able to award some projects to do things to combat flooding and make us more resilient to storms,” DeSantis said. “That’s a pretty significant amount, and that’s a priority for us.”

Tags: 
Ron DeSantis
everglades foundation
water quality
toxic algae blooms

Related Content

In A Step Forward For Everglades Restoration, Senate Approves Reservoir Plan

By Oct 11, 2018

A project intended to help address blue-green algae outbreaks took a major step forward Wednesday as the U.S. Senate passed a bill that includes a proposal for an Everglades water storage reservoir.

Senators approved the bill, which includes many other water-related projects nationwide, by a margin of 99-1.

Finalists Announced In $10 Million Contest To Solve Algae Problems Plaguing Florida... And The World

By Oct 27, 2017

They sound like environmental superheroes.

"These teams are the planet's best hope to solve this problem," said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation, describing finalists in the foundation's $10 million competition for technology to remove phosphorus from water.

Green Algae In Lake Okeechobee Thrives In High Temperatures

By editor Jul 17, 2018

Last week, Gov. Rick Scott ordered a state of emergency for seven counties around Lake Okeechobee as a result of toxic algae blooms. Now the Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from the lake because the algae has spread to both Florida coasts, hurting home values, tourism and local businesses. 