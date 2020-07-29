DeSantis Poses Dropping Negative Test Requirement For Restaurant Workers Who Had Coronavirus, Saying

Restaurant workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 could soon return to work without needing a negative test result. Governor Ron DeSantis says he wants to let restaurant workers who are no longer showing symptoms get back to work. This comes after a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the dead virus can show up in tests weeks after a person stops being contagious.

“CDC said that can be up to 12 weeks. Where an infection can be 12 weeks old obviously you’re no longer infectious, you don’t have a live virus. But it could pick up some of the dead virus in a PCR test," said DeSantis. "So that obviously is not something that should keep somebody out of work.”

Under an executive order passed in March, restaurant workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were required to get two consecutive negative test results before employers could let them back in the building. DeSantis says he wants to “tweak” the state’s “guidance” on the issue but did not say how the change would apply to people who are asymptomatic but could still be contagious.

