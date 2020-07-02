DeSantis Downplays Beach Concern Ahead Of July Fourth

By Rick Mayer 24 minutes ago
    Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's less concerned about people visiting beaches and parks for July 4th than he is about people having indoor parties.
Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s more concerned about people having parties indoors than going to the beach for July Fourth weekend.

Many Florida beaches will be closed for the holiday due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

At a press conference in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, DeSantis was asked whether Volusia County leaders should do the same.

“You know, doing things outdoors in Florida is less risky than doing things where you’re packed indoors,” he said. “So I think having the parks and having beaches, obviously, you know, it needs to be controlled, I think most of the localities like Brevard and here in Volusia have done that, but by and large the virus does not like sunshine, heat and humidity.”

DeSantis said people 65 and older should try to limit their exposure to crowds.

“If you’re somebody who is 65 or older, if you’re somebody who has a significant underlying medical condition, maybe your immune system’s compromised, some of the other key indicators that we’ve been talking about for months, I would be very cautious about the close contacts that you’re having outside the home.”

He said it’s also the responsibility of people who aren’t in those categories not to put others at risk.

