DeSantis Calls Childhood Illness Associated With COVID-19 'Extremely Rare' Despite Reported Cases

By & News Service of Florida May 26, 2020
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis called a childhood illness tied to COVID-19 extremely rare, despite reports of at least eight confirmed cases in Florida.
    Gov. Ron DeSantis called a childhood illness tied to COVID-19 extremely rare, despite reports of at least eight confirmed cases in Florida.
    WFSU
Originally published on May 23, 2020 11:00 am

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday called a childhood illness tied to COVID-19 extremely rare, despite reports of at least eight confirmed cases in Florida.

He also said parents can decide about whether they think their children are potentially at risk.

“I think it’s something parents should consider. It is extremely rare,” DeSantis said of the illness known as “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children,” or MIS-C.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

DeSantis, who held a news conference in Jacksonville to announce that he is lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on youth activities, initially deferred questions about MIS-C to Bonnie White, a Ponte Vedra Beach pediatrician who treats his children and appeared at the news conference.

“It’s my understanding that we haven’t seen any cases, that Wolfson (Children’s Hospital) is monitoring seven kids for symptoms of it, but as of yesterday they haven’t had any cases,” White said.

But Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville confirmed Thursday that it had two patients with cases of MIS-C.

Also, Mobeen Rathore, a physician and chief of the University of Florida’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology who works at the children’s hospital,  said 12 patients in the Jacksonville area have been treated at Wolfson since mid-April who are now suspected to have had MIS-C.

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

South Florida has had another six cases, with five patients remaining hospitalized. One patient who was being treated at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami was discharged Friday.

MIS-C is most common among school-age children. To meet the definition of the syndrome, patients must be under 21 and have a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, have a clinically severe illness requiring hospitalization and must test positive for a novel coronavirus infection, or have been exposed to it within the four weeks before the symptoms' onset.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published information May 15 on its website after noting the emergence of the illness in New York. As of Friday, New York health officials said they were investigating 161 reported MIS-C cases. There have been three deaths.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
MIS-C
Gov Ron DeSantis

Related Content

Questions Swirl Around Coronavirus-Related Illness In Florida Children

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida May 22, 2020
Red and gray 3D model of COVID-19. Looks like a sphere with red trees on it.
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

Florida has a growing number of children with a COVID-19 related illness, but how long it has been attacking children and the number of pediatric patients who have been treated remain a mystery.

12 Kids Treated In Jacksonville For Suspected COVID-Linked Syndrome

By editor May 22, 2020

Florida has a growing number of children with a COVID-19 related illness, but how long it has been attacking children and the number of pediatric patients who have been treated remains a mystery.

The 30-Somethings Who Fled Big Cities To Shelter With Mom And Dad

By Sharon Jayson May 22, 2020
Gregory Maze, a chef, cooks with his mother, Arlene, at home in Austin, Texas. Gregory left Los Angeles in April to shelter with his parents but plans to return to California when the pandemic conditions allow.
Maze Family

AUSTIN, Texas — It took three weeks, but Lawrence and Arlene Maze finally persuaded their younger son, Gregory, of Los Angeles, to get on a flight home to Austin.

“He basically shut his business down to come here and has to restart his business when it’s safe,” his father said. “It was a very difficult decision.”

U.S. Could Have Saved 36,000 Lives If Social Distancing Started 1 Week Earlier: Study

By May 21, 2020

Updated at 12:10 p.m. ET

The U.S. could have prevented roughly 36,000 deaths from COVID-19 if broad social distancing measures had been put in place just one week earlier in March, according to an analysis from Columbia University.

Underlining the importance of aggressively responding to the coronavirus, the study found the U.S. could have avoided at least 700,000 fewer infections if actions that began on March 15 had actually started on March 8.

Curry: There’s Been ‘Disconnect’ On Importance Of Wearing Masks In Jacksonville

By May 22, 2020

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is continuing to urge people to wear masks in public settings, saying he thinks there’s a “disconnect of the importance of it” among residents. 