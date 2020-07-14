With Demand Skyrocketing, Hillsborough Getting Masks For Upcoming Elections

By Jul 14, 2020
Originally published on July 14, 2020 6:49 am

Hillsbough County apparently can't keep enough masks on hand to fill public demand.

Tim Dudley, head of Hillsborough County Emergency Management, told the Emergency Policy Group Monday that in just a few days, they have distributed 93,000 masks to ward off the coronavirus. They originally ordered 30,000 masks, but had to reorder after people scooped them up at the county's public libraries.

Now, Dudley told the group they're focusing on the upcoming elections.

"We're working with the supervisor of elections to submit requests to the state for surgical masks, wipes and hand sanitizers," he told group members. "The acquisition of these supplies will assure that personal protection is in place prior to elections."

Dudley also told the group that the county's testing site in Brandon is increasing the number of available appointments to 800 per week, up from 300.

Another testing site, at 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Town 'n Country, is scheduled to open Friday.  It will be open Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon. Appointments must be made by calling (888) 513-6321 or by registering online.

Monday marked the fourth straight day the number of new positive coronavirus tests surpassed 10,000 in Florida.

 

More than 80% of Hillsborough County's intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID-19 cases. But that has decreased by three percent over the past week. Douglas Holt of the Florida Department of Health gave an update Monday to members of the group.

"The hospitals remain very busy, but they have not approached what I would call critical stage that we have seen in other counties in the state," he said.

Holt said the county has seen an average of 437 hospitalizations in the past seven days. The total bed occupancy has gone down by two percent during the past several days.

Hillsborough County has launched a comprehensive COVID-19 coronavirus dashboard, easily accessible on the County's website at HCFLGov.net/Covid19Dashboard.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
masks
Hillsborough County

Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By Over 10,000 For The Fourth Straight Day

By Jul 14, 2020

Monday marks the fourth straight day the number of new positive coronavirus tests exceeded 10,000 in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health's Monday report, 282,435 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 12,624 positive tests since Sunday.

DeSantis Sending Medical Help To Tampa Bay In Effort To Stem Coronavirus Outbreak

By editor Jul 14, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis said it’s not a lack of hospital beds that could pose a problem as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida. It’s a shortage of medical personnel.

Coronavirus Surge Prompts Demand For Convalescent Plasma

By Jul 14, 2020

Officials with Florida blood donation center OneBlood are calling for individuals who are eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

As coronavirus cases surge, the group says the need for plasma is extraordinarily high.

More States Allowing In-Person Nursing Home Visits

By Judith Graham/Kaiser Health News Jul 13, 2020
DAMARY LUGO

States across the country are beginning to roll back heart-wrenching policies instituted when the coronavirus pandemic began and allow in-person visits at nursing homes and assisted living centers, offering relief to frustrated families.

DeSantis Offers No End To Florida Bar Shutdown

By Jul 13, 2020
News Service of Florida

Buying alcohol will remain a to-go-only option at Florida bars for the foreseeable future as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday the state isn’t changing a decision last month to reimpose a ban on bars selling alcohol for on-site consumption because of widespread non-compliance with coronavirus safety measures.

Here's Where You Must Wear A Face Mask In Tampa Bay

By Jun 25, 2020

With more than 200,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, governments across the state are looking at ways to stem the increase.