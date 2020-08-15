Deadliest Week Yet In Florida Due To Coronavirus

More people were reported to have died in Florida from coronavirus-related complications this week than any other week since the pandemic began.

At the same time, the statewide positive test rate remains double what global health experts consider safe for reopening.



The greater Tampa Bay region also recorded a high number of deaths over the last seven days.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 6,218 new cases and 228 deaths statewide.

Over the past week, the death toll was 1,214, surpassing the previous weekly record set in late July.

The greater Tampa Bay region also recorded a record high 317 fatalities since last Friday. The deaths were recorded by the state during the week, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Across Florida, the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 related complications is now 9,141.

While the number of daily reported cases is no longer at the level seen throughout July, the positive rate of coronavirus tests for Florida residents over the past week has been 9.5%.

Doctors and public health experts have told local school boards that international medical experts say positive test rates should remain below five percent for two weeks before schools can safely reopen.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, August 14:

Hillsborough: 33,694

Pinellas: 18,466

Polk: 15,108

Manatee: 9,662

Pasco: 7,348

Sarasota: 6,604

Hernando: 2,160

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: