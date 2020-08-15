Deadliest Week Yet In Florida Due To Coronavirus

By Aug 15, 2020
  • Florida recorded its deadliest week to date as coronavirus positive test results averaged 9.5% for the week.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on August 14, 2020 2:40 pm

More people were reported to have died in Florida from coronavirus-related complications this week than any other week since the pandemic began.

At the same time, the statewide positive test rate remains double what global health experts consider safe for reopening.

The greater Tampa Bay region also recorded a high number of deaths over the last seven days.

The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 6,218 new cases and 228 deaths statewide.

Over the past week, the death toll was 1,214, surpassing the previous weekly record set in late July.

The greater Tampa Bay region also recorded a record high 317 fatalities since last Friday. The deaths were recorded by the state during the week, but may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Across Florida, the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 related complications is now 9,141.

While the number of daily reported cases is no longer at the level seen throughout July, the positive rate of coronavirus tests for Florida residents over the past week has been 9.5%.

Doctors and public health experts have told local school boards that international medical experts say positive test rates should remain below five percent for two weeks before schools can safely reopen.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, August 14:

  • Hillsborough: 33,694
  • Pinellas: 18,466
  • Polk: 15,108
  • Manatee: 9,662
  • Pasco: 7,348
  • Sarasota: 6,604
  • Hernando: 2,160

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 14: 6,148 /228
  • August 13: 6,236 /148
  • August 12: 8,109 /212
  • August 11: 5,831/276
  • August 10: 4,155/91
  • August 9: 6,229 / 77
  • August 8: 8,502 / 182
  • August 7: 7,686 / 180
  • August 6: 7,650 / 120
  • August 5: 5,409 / 225
  • August 4: 5,446 / 245
  • August 3: 4,752 / 73
  • August 2: 7,104 / 62
  • August 1: 9,642 / 179

14 States Make Contact Tracing Data Public. Here's What They're Learning

By Aug 14, 2020

Updated 3:40 p.m. ET

Note: This story was updated to include Massachusetts, which began to share contact tracing data on its website on Wednesday.

When everyone who tests positive for coronavirus in your community gets a call from a public health worker asking them about their contacts and those contacts are then asked to quarantine, the process creates a powerful way to keep the virus from spreading.

CDC Director Warns This Fall Could Be The Worst Ever For Public Health

By Aug 13, 2020

The U.S. now has more than 5 million cases and 166,700 deaths from the coronavirus. And with flu season approaching, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned this week that things could get a lot more grim.

Robert Redfield said in an interview Wednesday with WebMD that if Americans don't follow public health guidance, the country could be facing "the worst fall, from a public health perspective, we've ever had."

DeSantis Warns Of 'Stale' COVID-19 Numbers After Lab 'Data Dump'

By Aug 13, 2020
Gov Ron DeSantis
State of Florida / From Video

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned “policymakers” about problems with COVID-19 data collected and published by the state and said he directed the Department of Health to “remedy” the issue.

During an early evening televised address, DeSantis did not offer details about what he directed the health department to do. But he made the comments after the reported number of COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade County jumped by 4,141 on Wednesday.