Daily Florida COVID-19 Deaths Again Over 150

By 1 hour ago
  • Florida Department of Health

Florida deaths attributed to the coronavirus in a 24-hour period were again over 150 Wednesday.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 155 people since Tuesday's report; 20 of them in the greater Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 10,872 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

According to Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, another 3,220 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in the 24-hour period since Tuesday’s report; bringing the statewide total to 608,722.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 536 new positive tests.

Of 65,295 tests returned to the state Tuesday, 5.75% of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, August 26:

  • Hillsborough: 36,157
  • Pinellas: 19,605
  • Polk: 16,498
  • Manatee: 10,278
  • Pasco: 7,868
  • Sarasota: 7,066
  • Hernando: 2,493

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 26: 3,220 / 155
  • August 25: 2,673 / 183
  • August 24: 2,258 / 72
  • August 23: 2,974 / 51
  • August 22: 4,311 / 107
  • August 21: 4,684 / 118
  • August 20: 4,555 / 117
  • August 19: 4,115 / 174
  • August 18: 3,838 / 219
  • August 17: 2,678 / 87
  • August 16: 3,779 / 107
  • August 15: 6,352 / 204
  • August 14: 6,148 / 228
  • August 13: 6,236 / 148
Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Tampa Bay Schools Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases. Here's A List

By 21 hours ago
classroom scene with empty desks and some desks with students
iStock

Public Health experts have warned that coronavirus cases are likely to show up in schools as they reopen. And while some Florida school districts are reporting COVID-19 cases, others are not.

WUSF and Health News Florida are compiling reports that come in from official sources, and what they are sharing with student families and school staff when available.

Florida Matters: Uncertainty Remains As K-12 Schools and Colleges Open

By 21 hours ago
Annie Spratt

Florida's public K-12 schools and universities are starting a new school year and while some students will be learning online from home, others are heading back to campus. With students back in the building, school administrators and staff are now tasked with keeping them safe and healthy.

"Florida Matters" host Bradley George spoke with WUSF education reporter Kerry Sheridan, University of South Florida public health professor Jay Wolfson and New College of Florida student Anna Lynn Winfrey, editor-in-chief of New College's campus newspaper, The Catalyst.

UF Health Part Of Convalescent Plasma Trial

By 23 hours ago
National Cancer Institute

University of Florida Health announced Tuesday it enrolled two patients in a national clinical trial about convalescent blood plasma and whether it can reduce the effects of COVID-19.

UF Health is one of 50 medical centers nationwide participating in the clinical trial, which is expected to enroll 600 patients.