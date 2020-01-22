CVS Debuts First Florida HealthHUBS

CVS Health debuted its HealthHUB concept in Florida this week with nine Tampa Bay locations that include the urgent care MinuteClinics.



The pharmacy giant started piloting HealthHUBS last year in other states to help make health care more accessible between visits to primary care doctors.

“Health happens, right? This is really more of an interplay in terms of between doctor's visits: 'What's going on? What can I do?' and we've all been in that situation,” said Roger Francis, the Senior Vice President of CVS Health.

The HealthHUBS allow for everyday care and chronic conditions, ranging from flu swabs in the traditional clinic setting, to regular check-ups for diabetics.

The aisles have been reimagined to include sections for “anxiety” and “better sleep.” Products include weighted blankets healthier on-the-go snacks, and CPAP machines and replacement parts for those with sleep apnea.

Each HealthHUB also has a wellness room for insurance navigation, wellness classes, meditation, and even senior game events.

CVS Health has 53 HealthHUB locations in five states, including Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. The company plans to bring this format to 17 states in the first part of 2020.

Francis says 75% of Americans live within five miles of one of their pharmacies.

"That's why we are uniquely positioned to be able to do the things that we do,” Francis said. “We really have to solve the health care situation that we're in. Plus, we also have to help people on their path to better health.”

There are now nine HealthHUBS in the Greater Tampa area. CVS is planning for 1,500 more throughout the country by the end of 2021.

The HealthHUB locations in the Tampa Bay region include:

30387 U.S. Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761

5010 S Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813

2322 Land O Lakes Blvd., Lutz, FL 33549

5905 U.S. Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578

8001 9th Street N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702

704 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Seffner, FL 33584

5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33625

1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

1929 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33543



