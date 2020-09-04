COVID-19, A Stigma To Many, Quietly Taking Toll On South Florida’s Haitian Community

By Jacqueline Charles 57 minutes ago
  • Evans St. Fort, CEO of the family-owned and operated St. Fort’s Funeral Home & Cremation in North Miami Beach, stands in the chapel Monday morning, August 10, 2020. The funeral home has seen a 30 percent increase in its business due to COVID-19 related deaths, which are hitting South Florida’s Haitian-American community especially hard.
    Emily Michot / Miami Herald
Originally published on September 3, 2020 10:59 am

Fritzner Fabre, a healthcare aide who cared for coronavirus patients, spent his final days holed up in a ramshackle North Miami-Dade efficiency, coughing and wheezing. He was 41 when he died at the hospital.

Another Miami man, architect Pierre Martin, suffered from heart troubles and diabetes. Believing he’d simply caught a cold, Martin refused to go to the hospital until it was too late. He was 69 when COVID-19 killed him.

Then there was Pastor Marcel Métayer, who kept his Fort Lauderdale Baptist church open as a spiritual haven for the local Haitian-American community, even as the coronavirus surged during the summer. The faithful noticed Métayer, 63, gasping during his sermons. He blamed his labored breaths on getting wet in the rain.

