As COVID-19 Stalks Florida Inmates, So Does Another Killer

  • At Tomoka Correctional Institution (pictured) near Daytona and other facilities, inmate would seek work outside the compound to escape from the brutal heat. The coronavirus has limited those opportunities.
July 20, 2020

“They are dying in the heat,” said the distraught mother of an inmate at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami. “What have we done to deserve this. … How is it possible, knowing how hot it is here?”

“We have gone an entire week without a set of showers ⁠— two were turned off last week because one of them wouldn’t turn off, so they just turned the water off and have not been back to fix it,” wrote an inmate at Avon Park Correctional Institution, a prison in Highlands County, in an email shared with the Miami Herald.

“Plus the water temp is too hot to stand under and they won’t turn it down.”

More Than 2,000 Corrections Workers In 'Time Out' Due To COVID-19

By & Ana Ceballos May 6, 2020
barbed wire prison fence
WMFE

Approximately 2,300 corrections workers have had to self-quarantine or self-isolate due to potential exposure to COVID-19, Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said Tuesday.

Florida Prisons See Hundreds Of Additional Coronavirus Cases

By Jul 7, 2020
jail bars in a hallway at a prison
iStock

Florida’s prison system recorded 443 new coronavirus cases and an inmate death over the holiday weekend, according to figures released Monday by the state Department of Corrections.

COVID-19 Cases Among Florida Inmates Surpass 1,600

By Jun 15, 2020
As the virus continues to spread within the state prison system, COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 18 inmates as of Friday.
Florida Department of Corrections

The number of COVID-19 cases among Florida prisoners has surpassed 1,600, state corrections officials reported Friday. 

The inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, are concentrated in 13 prisons in various parts of the state. 

With 301 inmate cases, Homestead Correctional Institution has the highest number of cases in the state. Liberty Correctional Institution in Bristol has 212 cases and Hamilton Correctional Institution in Jasper has 205 inmate cases. 