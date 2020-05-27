COVID-19 Relief Funds Now Available for Lee Residents

Lee county officials are investing $57.5 million of federal CARES Act money to provide financial relief to local residents and small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The LeeCares initiative aims to get federal relief funds into the hands of those who have been affected financially by business closures resulting from the pandemic.

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations based in Lee County with 25 employees or less can apply for $5,000 relaunch grants. The funds are to reimburse the cost of business interruptions caused by COVID-19-related closures.

The county initiative also allocates money to provide small businesses with personal protective equipment like surgical masks and hand sanitizer.

Lee County residents who have been financially derailed by the Safer-at-Home order can also apply for up to $2,000 in individual assistance for things like rent, mortgage and utility payments.

Applications open May 26, 2020 and county officials have said funds will be distributed until they run out.














