COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Decline In Florida, Though Daily Cases Rise

By 5 minutes ago
  • Florida Department of Health

The number of hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus pandemic continued to decline across Florida, although the state reported its second largest jump in positive cases in the last eight days.

According to Saturday's report from the Florida Department of Health, 3,656 more people tested positive since Friday's report, bringing the statewide total to 643,867.

It is the highest jump in positive cases since the state reported 7,569 new cases on Tuesday, a spike due to an influx of previously uncounted positive tests from Quest Diagnostics.

Saturday's report showed 635 new cases across the greater Tampa Bay region, including 281 new cases in Hillsborough County.

Of 70,024 tests returned to the state Friday, 5.99% of those tested for the first time were positive.

The state also reported a drop in the number of daily deaths. The 61 deaths across the state in Saturday's report represents the lowest number since 68 people died on Aug. 31.

There were eight new deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region, including four in Polk County.

The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus as of Saturday was 3,234, a decline of 129 in the last 24 hours and 565 since last Saturday.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, September 5:

  • Hillsborough: 38,262
  • Pinellas: 20,355
  • Polk: 17,693
  • Manatee: 10,633
  • Pasco: 8,267
  • Sarasota: 7,378
  • Hernando: 2,764

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • September 5: 3,656 / 61
  • September 4: 3,198 / 103
  • September 3: 3,571 / 149
  • September 2: 2,402 / 130
  • September 1: 7,569* / 190
  • August 31: 1,885 / 68
  • August 30: 2,583 / 14
  • August 29: 3,197 / 150
  • August 28: 3,815 / 88
  • August 27: 3,269 / 139
  • August 26: 3,220 / 155
  • August 25: 2,673 / 183
  • August 24: 2,258 / 72
  • August 23: 2,974 / 51

*About 75,000 tests were from Quest since 4/22, 3,870 were positive

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Flu Season Looms And Scientists Wonder How Flu And COVID-19 Might Mix

By Sep 3, 2020

With the annual flu season about to start, it's still unclear exactly how influenza virus will interact with the coronavirus if a person has both viruses.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma Talks Testing In Nursing Homes

By Sep 4, 2020
Seema Verma stands for photo
Stephanie Colombini / Health News Florida

The federal government is continuing to deploy rapid coronavirus testing machines to nursing homes around the country.

But providers say they're left to secure their own test kits after the initial supply runs out, which is posing problems.

Nursing Home Leaders Raise Testing, Workforce Concerns To CMS Administrator

By Sep 4, 2020
Seema Verma turns head to talk during discussion
Marissa Moss Photography / BayCare

Some nursing home administrators in Florida say they're struggling to meet the federal government's requirement to test staff weekly in hotspot areas for COVID-19.

They voiced concerns about government regulations, staff burnout and other challenges to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma during a meeting in Clearwater on Thursday.