Course Would Train Florida Doctor’s About Human Trafficking

By News Service of Florida 23 hours ago
  • Hands tied together against black background
    Airman 1st Class Kyle Cope / U.S. Air Force

A state panel next week will consider whether to approve a Florida Medical Association course on human trafficking as a continuing-education requirement for doctors. 

The Board of Medicine Rules and Legislative Committee will consider the FMA’s request for course approval when the panel meets in Coral Gables.

The Legislature this year passed a human trafficking bill, which, among other things, requires physicians to take one continuing-education credit in issues related to human trafficking. In addition, the legislation requires health-care providers to post signs regarding human trafficking in conspicuous places accessible to employees by Jan. 1, 2021.

The Florida Department of Health has created a sign for health care providers to use. The continuing-education requirement affects numerous health-care fields. The department also has launched an informational website on human trafficking and health-care providers.

Tags: 
human trafficking
health care

Related Content

USF Panel Brings Awareness About Human Trafficking

By Mar 27, 2019

Law enforcement say changes in policies and technology are helping them find human traffickers.

Officials from the Tampa Police Department, Pasco County Sherriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security discussed the advances in and challenges of finding victims of sex trafficking and their abusers at a conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa Tuesday.

Changes Likely Coming To House Human Trafficking Bill

By Apr 10, 2019

A Florida House bill that looks to crack down on human trafficking may be getting some changes before its next committee stop. Representative Heather Fitzenhagen’s bill passed the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday.

State Seeks To Bolster Human-Trafficking Fight

By Ana Ceballos – News Service of Florida May 14, 2019
Hands tied together against black background
Airman 1st Class Kyle Cope / U.S. Air Force

Gov. Ron DeSantis could soon sign legislation that creates a statewide registry for pimps and johns in an effort to crack down on human trafficking. But Florida officials are not stopping there. 