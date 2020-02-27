Coronavirus Prompts Chinese Exhibitors To Pull Out Of Orlando Pet Expo

By Monica Sealey/WMFE 1 minute ago

Coronavirus is sending shockwaves throughout the global economy, amid fears of a potential pandemic if the outbreak cannot be contained. The impact of COVID-19 can be seen at the huge Global Pet Expo, which is hosted in Orlando from Wednesday to Friday.

More than 1,000 companies will be at the Orange County Convention Center this week for the Global Pet Expo. Organizers say it’s the pet industry’s largest annual trade show, and they’re expecting over 7,000 buyers from 80 countries.

But in an update on their website, the pet expo says the majority of exhibitors from China canceled their booths due to travel restrictions related to coronavirus.

The convention center will also be upping its sanitary efforts, providing about 100 hand sanitizer stations and adding extra disinfectant schedules for restrooms, door handles and railings. They will also be providing attendees with travel-size hand sanitizers at registration.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Orlando
Global Pet Expo

