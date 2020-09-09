Coronavirus Positivity Rate In Florida Under 5% A Third Straight Day

The daily positive test rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida has remained below five percent for three days in a row, according to state health officials who also announced Tuesday the smallest number of daily cases in a 24-hour period since June.

The state reported 1,831 new cases since Monday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 650,092.

Of the 40,893 tests returned Monday, 4.96% of those tested for the first time were positive, following rates of 4.5% and 4.9% in the two prior days.

The state also reported 44 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 12,067. The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The number of cases and deaths linked to coronavirus peaked in July, and have been declining since then.

There were 300 new cases across the greater Tampa Bay region, including 107 in Hillsborough County and 69 in Polk County.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, September 8:

  • Hillsborough: 38,652
  • Pinellas: 20,526
  • Polk: 17,932
  • Manatee: 10,699
  • Pasco: 8,357
  • Sarasota: 7,457
  • Hernando: 2,785

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
· September 8: 1,831 / 44
· September 7: 1,838 / 22
· September 6: 2,564 / 38
· September 5: 3,656 / 61
· September 4: 3,198 / 103
· September 3: 3,571 / 149
· September 2: 2,402 / 130
· September 1: 7,569* / 190
· August 31: 1,885 / 68
· August 30: 2,583 / 14
· August 29: 3,197 / 150
· August 28: 3,815 / 88
· August 27: 3,269 / 139
· August 26: 3,220 / 155

*About 75,000 tests were from Quest since 4/22, 3,870 were positive

