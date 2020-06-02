Coronavirus Positive Tests in Florida Near 57,000

By 1 hour ago
  • The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Florida reached 56,830 Monday. The death toll for the state stands at 2,460.
    The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Florida reached 56,830 Monday. The death toll for the state stands at 2,460.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on June 1, 2020 6:07 pm

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 56,830 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 667 cases since Sunday.

The department recorded 95 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. Fifty of them were in Hillsborough County.

State health officials also reported nine coronavirus-related deaths since Sunday, bringing the total deaths to 2,460. Three of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Pinellas County: A 67-year old man.
  • Polk County A 72-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 1:  

  • Hillsborough: 2,251
  • Pinellas: 1,313
  • Manatee: 1,057
  • Polk: 1,038
  • Sarasota: 639
  • Pasco: 388
  • Hernando: 115

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • June 1: 667/9
  • May 31: 739/4
  • May 30: 927/34
  • May 29: 1,212 49
  • May 28: 651/45
  • May 27: 379/60
  • May 26: 509/7
  • May 25: 879/15
  • May 24: 740/4
  • May 23: 676/4
  • May 22: 776/46
  • May 21: 1,204/48
  • May 20: 527/44
  • May 19: 502/55

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 Arrival Slashes Tourism Numbers

By Jim Turner 1 hour ago

TALLAHASSEE --- Tourism in Florida fell 10.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020 from the same period a year earlier, and the estimate may be optimistic.

The final month of the quarter, March, was impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, which essentially shut down the hospitality industry statewide. A report posted online by Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing arm, said “data previously used to estimate Florida visitation may not paint the full picture during COVID-19.”

Second COVID-19 Wave Expected After Regulations Relax And Protests Continue

By Blaise Gainey 1 hour ago

Health experts worry COVID-19 cases could rise because of the reopening of restaurants and businesses, as well as large gatherings that are part of nationwide protests. Epidemiologist Perry Brown is a professor at Florida A&M University. He says a spike in positive coronavirus cases around the country is likely to happen.

“I would love to be wrong because the outcome would be the best outcome but again my fear is that some of these things that are happening now with both the relaxation as well as the mass gatherings will contribute to a second wave,” Brown said.

Protesting Racism Versus Risking COVID-19: 'I Wouldn't Weigh These Crises Separately'

By 16 hours ago

Mass protests that have erupted over police brutality toward black people in America are raising concerns about the risk of spreading the coronavirus. But some health experts, even as they urge caution, said they support the demonstrations — because racism also poses a dire health threat.

'I'm A Mom and Wife First': For Sarasota Photographer, Focus Is On Family During Pandemic

By Jun 1, 2020

From job loss, to balancing work from home to the isolation of following stay-at-home orders, coronavirus has changed our everyday lives. WUSF is giving you a voice to share those experiences.

Today, we meet Sylwia Ok from Sarasota.

The professional photographer opened a new studio just four months before the pandemic temporarily closed her business.  In her own words, Sylwia shares her story of navigating a business during the stay-at-home order and the joy of being able to spend more time with her young daughter.

The Battle Between The Masked And The Masked-Nots Unveils Political Rifts

By May 29, 2020

It has become a political and cultural flashpoint, drawing a clear divide between the "masked" and the "masked-nots." The disdain runs between the consciously unmasked president of the United States and his deliberately mask-donning Democratic rival, all the way on down to those crossing paths — and often crossing each other — in the cereal aisle of the grocery store.