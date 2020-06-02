Coronavirus Positive Tests in Florida Near 57,000

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 56,830 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 667 cases since Sunday.



The department recorded 95 new infections in the Tampa Bay region. Fifty of them were in Hillsborough County.

State health officials also reported nine coronavirus-related deaths since Sunday, bringing the total deaths to 2,460. Three of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area:

Pinellas County: A 67-year old man.

Polk County A 72-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 1:

Hillsborough: 2,251

Pinellas: 1,313

Manatee: 1,057

Polk: 1,038

Sarasota: 639

Pasco: 388

Hernando: 115

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 1: 667/9

May 31: 739/4

May 30: 927/34

May 29: 1,212 49

May 28: 651/45

May 27: 379/60

May 26: 509/7

May 25: 879/15

May 24: 740/4

May 23: 676/4

May 22: 776/46

May 21: 1,204/48

May 20: 527/44

May 19: 502/55

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

