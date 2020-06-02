Coronavirus Hospitalizations In New York At 'An All-Time Low,' Says Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the "number of new [coronavirus] cases walking in the door is at an all-time low."

Cuomo said that the number of new coronavirus hospitalizations reported on June 1 was 154, which is the lowest number since the state started counting in mid-March.

New York has been the state hit hardest in the U.S. by the coronavirus.

New York City's five boroughs have seen more than 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the dashboard from John's Hopkins University.

Across the state, more than 373,000 people have tested positive for the virus and over 24,000 have died as a result, according to state data.

The state reported just 1,329 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday.

This Sunday, May 31, the state reported its lowest percentage of positive test results to date. Less than 2% of the nearly-50,000 tests came back with positive results on that day, according to state data.

"We're doing very, very well when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 crisis," Cuomo told reporters.

