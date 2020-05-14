Coronavirus Crashes High-Flying Keys Hotel Industry

By 17 minutes ago
  • The natural beauty and subtropical climate of the Keys help hotels in the area lead the state in hotel occupancy and room rates.
    The natural beauty and subtropical climate of the Keys help hotels in the area lead the state in hotel occupancy and room rates.
    Rob O'Neal / Florida Keys News Bureau
Originally published on May 13, 2020 6:13 pm

The hotel industry in the Florida Keys normally leads the state in occupancy and room rates this time of year. But the coronavirus has changed everything.

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. In these uncertain times, our mission is more vital than ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you.

Last May, hotels in the Keys had an occupancy rate of almost 80 percent. And they were getting more than $350 a room on average.

Those numbers were climbing even higher this year — until the coronavirus came along. The Keys closed to visitors March 22 and there's a checkpoint at the county line. Only people who live, own property or work in the Keys are allowed in.

The latest reports provided by Smith Travel Research to the county's Tourist Development Council shows the impact: For the week of May 3-9, the hotels were at 6 percent occupancy.

Who is staying in Keys hotels? Essential workers like construction crews, health care workers — who are isolating from family — and locals getting their homes tented for termites, according to Jodi Weinhofer, president of the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West.

Renting rooms requires special permission from Monroe County or the city where the hotel is located.

Weinhofer said hotels are scrambling to survive the shutdown, which is particularly difficult since the county has not provided a timeline for reopening.

"We're losing a lot of contract workers — if they can go somewhere else, they're going somewhere else," she said.

And the high cost of living in the Keys, a challenge even when fully employed, is leading others to leave the area, she said.

"If you can't pay your rent, it's so expensive that people have gone somewhere else to stay with family and friends. And I don't know if they'll come back or not," she said.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
covid
Florida Keys
hotels
tourism

Related Content

State Education Leaders Eye Ways To Reopen Schools

By Ana Ceballos 11 minutes ago

TALLAHASSEE --- Rapid and repeated coronavirus testing for students and staff, daily temperature checks and adjusting class sizes and bus rides to allow social distancing are among many measures that Florida education leaders are considering as the state prepares to reopen public schools in the fall.

As specifics continue to be ironed out, State Board of Education member Michael Olenick on Wednesday requested that Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran create a pandemic task force that would focus on the numerous changes that schools will need to make in the coming months.

Rep. Castor Outlines How $3 Trillion HEROES Act Would Help Floridians

By 48 minutes ago

Florida would get billions of dollars for coronavirus relief through the latest federal aid package proposed by the House, known as the "HEROES Act."


Scott, Other Republicans Balk At Stimulus Funding

By & 23 minutes ago
Rick Scott
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

A growing number of Florida Republicans are clamoring for Congress to reject providing an additional round of stimulus funding that they say would go beyond helping state and local governments deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.