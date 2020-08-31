Coronavirus Cases Top 25 Million Globally As India Emerges As A New Epicenter

By Aug 31, 2020
  • <a href="https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/india">India</a> recorded 78,761 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, helping to push the global total past 25 million on Sunday.
    India recorded 78,761 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, helping to push the global total past 25 million on Sunday.
    Arun Sankar / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on August 31, 2020 8:34 am

The number of cases of the coronavirus has now passed 25 million worldwide.

The milestone happened Sunday, fueled by a surge of more than 78,000 cases in India on Saturday. The spread of the virus in India has grown in recent weeks, with daily cases there now outpacing both the United States and Brazil, according to tracking data from Johns Hopkins University.

In all, India has now registered more than 3.5 million cases and more than 63,000 deaths. Global deaths now total more than 843,000.

Despite the growing caseload in India, the United States continues to lead the world in both cases (more than 5.9 million) and deaths (nearly 183,000).

On Saturday, the U.S. reported 47,153 new cases — making it the sixth day in a row the country has seen an increase in cases, according to The Wall Street Journal.

India went into a total lockdown in March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered all 1.3 billion of the country's people to remain inside their homes for three weeks. At the time, the country had barely recorded 500 cases of the virus and 10 deaths.

That lockdown was then extended. When it was over, the outbreak was considered relatively under control. But the damage to the economy was devastating for many and ultimately led to an easing of restrictions.

Since then, the virus has surged, and despite the increase, the government continues to take steps to return to normal — including the reopening of underground trains and plans for limited sporting and religious events next month, according to Reuters.

India is not the only country seeing an increase in cases since lifting lockdown restrictions. France is also experiencing a sharp increase in cases since it began coming out of lockdown in mid-May. Since July, cases have been on the rise, and some restrictions are being implemented again.

In Paris, face coverings are once again mandated in all public places. Masks are also required throughout the country on public transportation and in stores, and starting Sept. 1, all employees in workplaces will have to wear them.

South Korea is also trying to tackle a rise in cases after winning early plaudits for controlling the virus. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports that the uptick in cases there is partially the result of an exhausted populace, distrust of the government and a faltering economy. Officials are working once again to flatten the curve, but progress is expected to be slow.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Group Whose NIH Grant For Virus Research Was Revoked Just Got A New Grant

By Aug 29, 2020

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a grant worth $7.5 million over five years to EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based nonprofit that hunts emerging viruses. The award comes months after NIH revoked an earlier grant to EcoHealth, a move scientists widely decried as the politically motivated quashing of research vital to preventing the next coronavirus pandemic.

China Calls It A 'Wartime Mode' COVID-19 Lockdown. And Residents Are Protesting

By Aug 26, 2020

Across China, life has largely returned to normal. Domestic travel is picking back up as a coronavirus pandemic brought under control recedes from memory. Businesses and factories have reopened.

Except in Xinjiang. A sweeping, western region nearly four times the size of California, Xinjiang remains largely cut off from the rest of the country and its some 22 million residents under heavy lockdown, an effort officials say is needed to contain a cluster of more than 800 officially diagnosed cases.

COVID-19 Leaves Millions Hungry Around The World, With Women Disproportionately Affected

By editor Aug 25, 2020

The number of people undernourished or chronically hungry worldwide could rise from 690 million to 820 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the humanitarian group CARE.

What A Nasal Spray Vaccine Against COVID-19 Might Do Even Better Than A Shot

By Aug 28, 2020

The primary goal of a COVID-19 vaccine is to keep people from getting very sick and dying. But there's another goal — to prevent the spread of the disease — and it's not clear most vaccine candidates currently under development can do that.

Some scientists think they can solve that problem by delivering a vaccine as a nasal spray.