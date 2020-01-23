Cold-Stunned Iguanas Are Falling From Florida Trees

By 35 minutes ago
  • The National Weather Service in Miami tweeted this warning to residents. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
    The National Weather Service in Miami tweeted this warning to residents. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Originally published on January 23, 2020 7:02 am

The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters are warning residents about falling iguanas.

NWS Miami posted Tuesday on its official Twitter that residents shouldn't be surprised if they see iguanas falling from trees as lows drop into the 30s and 40s.

The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won't necessarily die. That means many will wake up as temperatures rise Wednesday.

Iguanas aren't dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels.

Tags: 
cold-stunned iguanas
cold snap
iguanas

Related Content

Cold-Stunned Turtles Flown From New England To Florida Keys

By Dec 13, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

Officials say 32 cold-stunned Kemp's ridley sea turtles rescued off New England's coast have arrived in the Florida Keys to warm up at the Turtle Hospital.

Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued In Florida

By The Associated Press Jan 8, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

Rescuers are bringing cold-stunned sea turtles in Florida to warmer waters.

Cold Snap, Holidays Deplete Some First Coast Hospitals’ Blood Supply

By Jan 5, 2018

Following the holidays and a snap of unusually cold weather, some Northeast Florida hospitals are dealing with dangerously-low blood supplies.

At least four major hospitals in Jacksonville are making urgent pleas for donations.


Iguana On Power Line Knocks Out Nursing Home's Electricity

By Oct 1, 2018
Facebook

An iguana wandered onto a power line and knocked out electricity to a Lauderdale Lakes nursing home, sending 20 patients to the hospital.