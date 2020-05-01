Clay County Upping COVID-19 Testing And Food Distribution As Businesses Reopen

By 4 hours ago
  • There will be five community testing locations across Clay County that will begin taking residents next week
    There will be five community testing locations across Clay County that will begin taking residents next week
    Via Clay County Emergency Management Facebook
Originally published on April 30, 2020 11:43 am

Clay County is additional testing sites as it begins its reopening.

Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said Thursday the testing sites will be located across different parts of the county on different dates: 

  • Keystone Heights - Little Rain Lake Park (May 4 - May 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) 
  • Middleburg - Omega Park (May 6 - May 7, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) 
  • Green Cove Springs - County Administration Building staff parking lot (May 8 & May 11, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) 
  • Oakleaf - Oakleaf Community Park (May 12 - May 13, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
  • Orange Park - Walter Odum Park (May 14 - May 15, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Only Clay County residents will be able to get tested at these sites, and they are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, residents must call (877) 252-9362. 

People being tested must show some symptoms, including a cough, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms. Ward said a fever is not a necessary symptom to be tested, as long as the person is exhibiting other symptoms. 

The resident must also bring an ID and their own pen.

“I just want to caveat with, as we're testing, we know numbers are going to increase,” Ward said. “But the cases are already in the community, and many of them are asymptomatic.”

The positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county based on testing so far is at 7.3%, according to Heather Huffman with the Clay County division of the Florida Department of Health. 

Related: Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Phase One of his statewide reopening plan Wednesday evening. In that plan, DeSantis said there would be an emphasis on additional testing.

For Phase One reopenings, Clay County will follow state guidelines, with 25% indoor capacity allowed at restaurants and retail stores. Restaurants can also allow outdoor seating with six feet of space between tables. 

Movie theaters, gyms, bars and personal services like hairdressers will remain closed during Phase One.

Elective surgeries can resume after they were halted to focus on COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

Ward also said that there is a growing need for food in the community. 

“Due to unemployment, due to lack of pay, whatever it may be, we're seeing that food need rise,” Ward said. “So now this week, we started what I'm going to call a food box operation.” 

Ward said with food they receive, they’ll package a week’s worth of meals and ship them out to different distribution areas.

To call attention to the food issue, Ward is asking residents in need to sign up for meal  assistance on the county’s emergency management website to justify to the state why they’re ordering the amount of food they are.

Along with food banks in the community, Ward talked about five food distribution centers in Clay County: 

  • Celebration Church Orange Park Campus (Open Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.) 
  • The Springs Church, Orange Park (Open Fridays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.) 
  • The Church of Eleven22 - Fleming Island Campus (Open Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.) 
  • First Baptist Church of Middleburg (Open Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)
  • McRae Elementary School, Keystone Heights (Open Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) 

Ward said the combination of food banks and assistance programs have provided over 488,000 meals to the community since March 13. 

Sky Lebron can be reached at slebron@wjct.org, 904-358-6319 or on Twitter at @SkylerLebron.

Copyright 2020 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
coronavirus testing
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Low Test Rates Lead To High Percentages Of Positive COVID-19 Cases In Manatee

By 4 hours ago

Manatee County has had a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths when compared to the rest of the state.

According to the Florida Department of Health, as of Thursday afternoon, 55 people in Manatee County died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That’s the fourth most in the state. Meanwhile, 580 people have tested positive for the virus which represents a 15.4 % presumptive positive test rate, compared to a statewide rate of 8.8%.

FL National Guard To Start COVID-19 Testing In Immokalee May 3

By Apr 30, 2020

Starting Sunday, May 3rd, the Florida National Guard will activate a COVID-19 testing site in Immokalee.

Immokalee Division Director for Department of Health Collier, Mark Lemke, said people won’t need a medical referral to get tested.

“We will not turn anybody away who shows up to get a test, until we run out of tests,” Lemke said.

A Next-Generation Coronavirus Test Raises Hopes And Concerns

By Apr 30, 2020

States clamoring for coronavirus tests in recent weeks have been talking about two types.

First, there's a PCR test that detects the virus's genetic material and so can confirm an active infection. And then there's an antibody test, which looks at the body's reaction to that infection and so is useful in identifying people who have been infected with the virus in the past.

Anyone Who Wants A Coronavirus Test Can Get One, Says DeSantis

By Apr 28, 2020

State and local officials are trying to get the word out to the public that anyone who wants a coronavirus test can get one now.

They have lifted restrictions on symptoms and travel history that were previously in place to ensure supplies got prioritized for those most in-need.


Veterans Turn To Virtual Therapy Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

By 4 hours ago

Disruptions to everyday life caused by the coronavirus pandemic are putting a strain on veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Some are seeking help virtually.


Tampa Bay Area Seeing An Increase In COVID-19 Deaths

By 4 hours ago

Coronavirus deaths are spiking in the seven counties around the Tampa metro area this week. Over the past three days, there have been 45 deaths across Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco and Hernando counties.

That's more than any three-day span since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Latest On Coronavirus: Restaurants Reopening With Mixed Reactions, And More

By & 4 hours ago

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

What Politicians Are Saying About DeSantis' Phase 1 Plan To Reopen Florida

By 4 hours ago

The announcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic has drawn both praise and criticism from a slew of representatives and local leaders across Florida.

Florida Airports To Receive Millions In Funds Under CARES Act

By 4 hours ago

Airports in Florida – and across the country – will be receiving a combined $1.187 billion in federal aid for airport safety and infrastructure grants through the CARES Act.