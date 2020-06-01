Civil Suit Alleges Negligence by Tallahassee Developmental Center

By Tom Flanigan 1 hour ago
  • The Tallahassee Developmental Center
    The Tallahassee Developmental Center
    Tom Flanigan
Originally published on May 31, 2020 7:07 pm

The Tallahassee Developmental Center was already reeling from a big outbreak of COVID-19 over the past month. Now the Center is facing a lawsuit from one of its former residents who was among the infected.

Dillion Johnson is a profoundly disabled 19-year old. Attorney Scott Gwartney said the young man had previously been brutalized by the center’s residents and even a management-level staff person over the past few years. But things would get even worse for Johnson. In mid-April, he along with more than 30 other residents and over 40 center staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

“And honestly, when I first heard he’d tested positive for COVID-19, I was fearful that would be the end of Dillion Johnson,” said Gwartney.

But Johnson survived. Now Gwartney has filed suit against the Developmental Center’s owners, Pensacola Care, Inc. and the Quest Management Group alleging a pattern of negligence.

“He’s had serious injuries on three occasions. Four if you count being positive for COVID-19. That’s what is so chilling about this. It’s not a one-time error. It’s also chilling that the first event is at the hands of a house supervisor.”

Gwartney said Johnson is no longer housed at the Tallahassee Developmental Center.

Quest Management Group Chief Operating Officer Kim Faustin released this written statement in response to a request for comment on the case:

“Unfortunately, HIPPA laws prohibit us from disclosing any information about a resident. By law, we cannot even acknowledge that an individual is a resident without the guardian’s express permission. In addition, while our practice is to be transparent regarding issues of public interest, our policy is to refrain from comments on matters under litigation.”

That litigation may be working its way through the process at the Second Judicial Circuit for some time. Courts are moving more slowly because of the COVID-19 situation, particularly for civil suits such as the one Gwartney has filed. He speculated a final decision could be a year off.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
developmental disabilities

Related Content

Half of Florida COVID-19 Deaths Linked To Long-Term Care

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago

In a stark reminder of the toll of COVID-19 on seniors and their caregivers, slightly more than half of the reported deaths of Floridians from the disease are now linked to long-term care facilities, state figures show.

Tampa Bay Area Adds 150 COVID-19 Cases Sunday

By 59 minutes ago

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 56,163 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 739 cases since Saturday.

As 'Hero' Pay Ends, Essential Workers Wonder What They Are Worth

By 1 hour ago

Hero pay. Thank You pay. Service pay. Hazard pay.

These were the many names for temporary pay bumps that some stores, warehouses and factories gave to workers who risked their health to continue to show up on the job during the pandemic.

It's hard to say that an extra $3 an hour made a dramatic difference in Sammy Сonde's budget. Maybe a few more groceries — soup is a dinner favorite — or an occasional treat of a takeout meal after a particularly tiring workday.

Should I Get Tested For Coronavirus Just For The Heck Of It?

By May 31, 2020

Earlier in this pandemic, the shortage of tests for the coronavirus was a major problem in fighting the spread of COVID-19. The shortage was such that many hospitals and clinics would test only someone who had traveled to a country with an outbreak, had a known exposure to a positive case or showed symptoms of the disease.

But access to tests has improved significantly, and in some places, people can now get tested without having to show any symptoms at all. So if you can get tested, should you?