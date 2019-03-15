Certificate Of Need Program Under Scrutiny

Lawmakers want to get rid of a process that determines where facilities like hospitals and nursing homes can be built and what services can be offered. That process is called certificate of need. It was created to keep health care costs low. But lawmakers believe it no longer works.

"I do believe what we’ve seen with CON with hospitals particularly has not fulfilled its purpose and it’s time for this regulation to go," said Rep. Ray Rodrigues (R-Fort Myers.)

If the bill is passed hospitals, nursing homes, and hospices will be able to open, expand, and provide new services without seeking authorization from the state. Nursing homes and hospices are pushing for an exemption.

