Centene Completes WellCare Acquisition

By 4 hours ago
  • WellCare sign denoting building
    The St. Louis-based Centene's purchase of WellCare was subject to approvals by numerous state and federal agencies.
    WellCare

The multibillion-dollar merger between Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans and Centene Corp. closed on Thursday after meeting all regulatory requirements, the managed-care companies announced.

The $17.3 billion merger, announced in March, combines two of the largest players in Florida’s Medicaid managed-care system.

"We are pleased to have completed this transformational acquisition to create a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives through access to high-quality and affordable healthcare solutions," said Michael F. Neidorff, Centene's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through the integration planning process, it has become even more apparent that our goals, cultures and values are aligned. Centene is committed to building on our mission to further improve the health of the communities we serve. We look forward to Centene's next chapter where we will continue to drive growth and create value for shareholders."

Tags: 
WellCare
Centene
merger

