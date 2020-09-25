CDC Urges People To Get Flu Shots, Freeing Up Medical Resources For Pandemic Fighters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get a flu shot. One reason for the push is to reserve medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC's Dr. Ram Koppaka says it's unclear how the flu will impact the pandemic:

"We have a safe and effective vaccine to prevent influenza that can protect individuals. It can also protect their communities, saving scarce medical resources that can be used to fight the pandemic."

Koppaka says people can catch both the flu and the coronavirus. He recommends getting a flu shot by the end of October to prevent more severe complications from the virus.

