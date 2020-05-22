Catholic Masses Can Resume Across Tampa Bay Starting Next Weekend, Diocese Says

By 1 hour ago
  • Catholic churches can resume Sunday Masses the weekend of May 30-31 while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
    Catholic churches can resume Sunday Masses the weekend of May 30-31 while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
    DIOCESE OF ST. PETERSBURG
Originally published on May 21, 2020 12:55 pm

Two weeks after announcing Catholics across Tampa Bay can take part in public Masses from Monday through Saturday, parishioners now will be able to attend on Sundays.

Bishop Gregory Parkes, leader of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, issued a statement Wednesday saying churches have been granted permission to open for Sunday service starting the weekend of May 30-31.

Masses can resume with churches adhering to social distancing guidelines, and Parkes urged caution for those who may be at risk to contract coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

“We are called to be good stewards of our health and to take practical steps to avoid spreading illness,” Parkes said in the statement. “Therefore, restrictions will be in place since we are still in the midst of a pandemic. For now, we will need to limit the number of people at church for social distancing and to continue the practice of frequent sanitizing.”

It was unclear how churches would enforce the guidelines, and Parkes said reopening is up to each church's discretion.

The announcement comes two weeks after churches were allowed to reopen during the week and on Saturdays at 25% capacity.

It also occurs in time for Pentecost Sunday, which is celebrated fifty days after Easter Sunday and commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus.

“Please know that all Catholics remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice,” Parkes said in the statement. “Therefore, if you are at greater risk due to age, illness, or other health conditions, please do not come to Mass.  For those who are able to attend Mass, I urge you to follow CDC guidelines and parish procedures. Also, let us show charity, patience and kindness as processes and plans are developed.”

The diocese has nearly half a million parishioners at 74 parishes in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
religion
worship
churches

Related Content

1,700 Florida Coronavirus Tests Damaged On Way To Lab

By 1 hour ago
The state has conducted about 200,000 tests statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE  — More than 1,700 Floridians will have to be retested for the coronavirus after their state-administered tests were damaged while being transported to the lab for analysis.

Face Masks Provide A New Frontier For Retailers During Coronavirus Crisis

By Lynsey Jeffery 2 hours ago

Retailers across the apparel world are turning to the newest essential garment to further their brand recognition and boost sales: the nonmedical face mask.

Nordstrom announced Tuesday it would begin selling face masks for $4 each in packs of six. The move comes just weeks after the Seattle-based retailer announced it would permanently shutter 16 stores after the coronavirus pandemic forced all of its locations to close.

Diocese Of St. Petersburg Suspends Masses Over Coronavirus Concerns

By Mar 19, 2020

Calling it the hardest decision he's had to make as the leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, Bishop Gregory Parkes announced Wednesday that he’s suspending all public Mass celebrations in the Tampa Bay area.

St. Petersburg Diocese To Resume Public Catholic Masses Next Week

By May 6, 2020

Some Catholics across Tampa Bay will soon be able to attend public Masses again. Just not on Sundays.