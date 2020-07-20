Cases Top 1,000 Among Florida Corrections Workers

By 38 minutes ago
  • jail bars in a hallway at a prison
    The Department of Corrections also announced that it has extended through Aug. 17 a suspension on visitors to prisons.
    iStock

The number of Florida corrections workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 on Friday, according to the state Department of Corrections. 

As the highly contagious virus continues to spread across Florida’s prison system, 3,520 inmates also have been diagnosed with the disease. An additional two prisoners have died, bringing the total number of inmate deaths to 32.

The Department of Corrections has been grappling with a soaring number of infections among its workforce. Over the past week, an additional 255 corrections workers - which include probation officers, corrections officers, nurses, food service workers and administrative personnel - have tested positive for the disease. As of mid-day Friday, 1,009 workers had tested positive. In response to workers getting sick, the department has launched emergency plans at two prisons - Dade Correctional Institution and Jefferson Correctional Institution - to address significant staffing shortages.

The plans require employees to work 12-hour shifts up to six days a week to maintain adequate staffing levels. Some prisons have also seen the number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 explode this past week.

Columbia Correctional Institution, a prison in rural North Florida, recorded 455 positive cases among inmates Friday. Ninety-four percent of the facility’s inmate cases were recorded this week.

The Department of Corrections also announced Thursday that it has extended through Aug. 17 a suspension on visitors to prisons to try to curb the spread of the disease.

Tags: 
prisons
inmates
Department of Corrections

Related Content

As COVID-19 Stalks Florida Inmates, So Does Another Killer

By editor 1 hour ago

“They are dying in the heat,” said the distraught mother of an inmate at Dade Correctional Institution in Miami. “What have we done to deserve this. … How is it possible, knowing how hot it is here?”

“We have gone an entire week without a set of showers ⁠— two were turned off last week because one of them wouldn’t turn off, so they just turned the water off and have not been back to fix it,” wrote an inmate at Avon Park Correctional Institution, a prison in Highlands County, in an email shared with the Miami Herald.

Florida Prisons See Hundreds Of Additional Coronavirus Cases

By Jul 7, 2020
jail bars in a hallway at a prison
iStock

Florida’s prison system recorded 443 new coronavirus cases and an inmate death over the holiday weekend, according to figures released Monday by the state Department of Corrections.

Florida Prison System Sued Following Information Request About The Coronavirus and Inmates

By Robbie Gaffney May 18, 2020

The Florida Department of Corrections is facing a lawsuit for failing to release information on how it’s handling the COVID-19 outbreak in prisons. More than 1,000 Florida inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, seven have died.