Cancer, Coronavirus A Dangerous Mix, New Studies Find

  • Two studies found that those who developed COVID-19 were much more likely to die within a month than people without cancer who got it.
New research shows how dangerous the coronavirus is for current and former cancer patients.

Two studies found that those who developed COVID-19 were much more likely to die within a month than people without cancer who got it.

They are the largest reports on people with both diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and Canada. The death rate was 13% in one study and 28% in the other. That's far more than the COVID-19 fatality rate in the general population.

Results were published Thursday in the journal Lancet and will be discussed at a cancer conference this weekend.  

