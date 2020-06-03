Busch Gardens Tampa Bay To Reopen June 11

Originally published on June 2, 2020 1:26 pm

Busch Gardens in Tampa is opening back up on Thursday, June 11.

That’s a full month earlier than Disney World and about a week after Universal Studios plans to reopen.

The state, Hillsborough County, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor all signed off on Busch Gardens' reopening plans in the past week or so.

Adventure Island, Busch Gardens’ water-theme park, is set to open the same day, as is Sea World, its sister park in Orlando.

Busch Gardens will be welcoming visitors back with new precautions to protect against the coronavirus.

Among them, parkgoers agestwo and up will be required to wear face masks, and some rides will have limited seating.  

And according to the Busch Gardens' website, the park will only be open Thursday through Monday from ten a.m. to six p.m. until the end of August.

