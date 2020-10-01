Buccaneers, USF Unveil Raymond James Stadium Attendance Policies

The Buccaneers will allow season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier, as well as some family and staff members into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Team officials estimate that under 10,000 people will be in attendance.

They'll increase seating to about 25% capacity — around 16,000 people — for the Green Bay Packers game on Oct. 18.

"We are excited to be welcoming fans back to Raymond James Stadium," said Eric D. Hart, President/CEO of the Tampa Sports Authority. "We have done extensive upgrades to meet CDC guidelines for fan safety while attending our events. We would like to thank Hillsborough County for providing us the opportunity to receive CARES Act funding for these essential public safety improvements."

Those safety measures include mobile ticketing, cashless transactions, touchless hardware in bathrooms, and additional food preparation safety protocols. Almost 800 hand sanitizers have been set up inside and outside the stadium as well.

People will also be seated in socially-distanced pods of no more than six people.

Stadium officials will get a sort of tryout when they allow around 16,000 people into a Wednesday evening celebration of the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup victory.

Attendance plans for USF's homecoming game against East Carolina on Oct. 10 will be announced in the next few days, but since the team uses fewer seats than the Bucs normally, the capacity is estimated to be around 14,000 fans.

"We are fortunate to have terrific partners like the Tampa Sports Authority and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the tremendous investment in Raymond James Stadium to help create what I think will be the safest and most comfortable guest experience in college football when our fans return," said USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly. "Game days won't be quite the comprehensive fan experience we have grown accustomed to in the Bay area, but they will be first-class, safe and enjoyable."

Fans were not allowed in for either the USF game against the Citadel Sept. 12 or the Bucs game against the Carolina Panthers Sept. 20.

Tailgating will not be allowed for either team.

Fans will be required to complete a health screening on their mobile devices prior to entry into Raymond James Stadium. Fans also will be required to wear face masks, except when eating or drinking. They'll also not be allowed to bring in any bag larger than small clutch bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5".

Raymond James Stadium will host Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7, 2021. The plan released Tuesday did not address any preparations for that game.

You can see the reopening plan below.

