Broward Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus; 4 Show Symptoms

At least one Broward County student and two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since schools reopened Friday, while four students have been sent home due to possible symptoms.

The first confirmed case was a first-grader on the west campus of Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary School, run by the city of Pembroke Pines, spokeswoman Marianne Wohlert said. The employee cases were at Miramar High and Park Trails Elementary in Parkland, according to incident reports filled out by district administrators.

The students showing symptoms were at Central Park Elementary in Plantation and three Pembroke Pines elementary schools: Palm Cove, Chapel Trail and Pembroke Pines.

