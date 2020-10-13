Broward Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus; 4 Show Symptoms

By WLRN 36 minutes ago
  • Austin Pacheco

At least one Broward County student and two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since schools reopened Friday, while four students have been sent home due to possible symptoms.

The first confirmed case was a first-grader on the west campus of Pembroke Pines Charter Elementary School, run by the city of Pembroke Pines, spokeswoman Marianne Wohlert said. The employee cases were at Miramar High and Park Trails Elementary in Parkland, according to incident reports filled out by district administrators.

The students showing symptoms were at Central Park Elementary in Plantation and three Pembroke Pines elementary schools: Palm Cove, Chapel Trail and Pembroke Pines.

Read more from our news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
schools
Broward
Broward County
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Broward Schools Reopen, But Most Students Stay Home

By Jessica Bakeman Oct 11, 2020

Florida’s second largest school district reopened campuses to about 12,500 students on Friday, making it the final district in the state to resume face-to-face instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only about a quarter of the students who were eligible to return in the first wave of the staggered reopening process did, and school district officials expect the numbers to stay low.

Under Protest, Broward School Board Votes To Bring Students Back To Campuses Starting Next Friday

By Jessica Bakeman Oct 2, 2020

The local officials elected to run Broward County's public schools complained for hours about what they characterized as an unconstitutional usurping of their authority by state leaders before ultimately approving a compromise that brings students back into campuses beginning next Friday and avoids a potential $315 million loss.

Appeal Court Sides With Florida Leaders In School Reopening Fight

By The News Service of Florida Oct 10, 2020

Saying that “nothing in the emergency order requires any teacher or any student to return to the classroom,” a state appeals court Friday overturned a ruling that said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran violated the Florida Constitution when he issued a July order aimed at reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.