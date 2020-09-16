Broward Schools To Reopen Oct. 5

By Scott Travis 9 minutes ago
  • Screenshot / WLRN
Originally published on September 15, 2020 2:11 pm

Broward schools plans to reopen its campus on Oct. 5, Superintendent Robert Runcie announced Tuesday.

He said a decline in COVID-19 rates in the state, as well as expectations from Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders, make it time for a return to face-to-face learning.

“We recognize there’s a population that wants to come back to our schools and those families should have that option," he said.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
schools
Broward
Broward County School Board
education
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Sarasota School Board Says Students Will Likely Wear Masks Through June

By Kerry Sheridan 10 minutes ago

The Sarasota School Board on Tuesday took steps to advance its mask policy until the end of the school year to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During a midday workshop, board members heard from Sarasota Memorial Hospital infectious disease doctor Manuel Gordillo, who said talk about masks lowering oxygen intake “is just simply a myth, and it should not be in this conversation.”

He also lamented the push — by some members of the community — to end mask-wearing, when the virus is still spreading and there is no vaccine against it.

Tampa Bay Schools Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases. Here's A List

By Sep 2, 2020
classroom scene with empty desks and some desks with students
iStock

Public health experts have warned that coronavirus cases are likely to show up in schools as they reopen. And while some Florida school districts are reporting COVID-19 cases, others are not.

WUSF is compiling reports that come in from official sources, and what they are sharing with student families and school staff when available.

Some school districts, universities, and colleges are making information about cases on their campuses available on their websites. You can find them here:

Fried Wants 'CARES Act' Money For School Lunch Programs

By 22 hours ago
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried
Ryan Dailey / WFSU

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the state to be more open about how it plans to spend federal stimulus money received because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Fried requested a full accounting of federal “CARES Act” money the state has received so it can be discussed at a scheduled Sept. 22 Cabinet meeting.

Miami-Dade, Broward Ready For Expanded Reopening

By editor Sep 13, 2020

Miami-Dade and Broward counties join the rest of the state Monday in the second phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ four-month effort to revive Florida’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move, in part, is intended to allow public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to plan for in-person instruction. But while many businesses and venues can start to plan for reopening, bars will remain closed, at least in Miami-Dade County.