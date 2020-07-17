Broward Man Fights COVID In ICU, Likely Exposed By Young Son

A Broward County business owner is fighting COVID-19 at a hospital intensive care unit after likely being infected by his young son.

The disease's spread among members of the Plantation family highlights the outcome dreaded by authorities who feared the recent surge of cases hitting younger people would spread to older, more vulnerable people.

The 42-year-old father is overweight and diabetic.

Many Florida cities are seeing such higher-risk patients who require hospitalization as facilities are running out of ICU beds.

Florida passed the 300,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday with an average of nearly 100 people dying each day in the past week.

