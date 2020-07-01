Brevard County Decides Against Mask Mandate

By Rick Mayer 22 minutes ago
  • Commission Chair Bryan Lober
    Brevard County Commission Chair Bryan Lober proposed the mandate.
    Brevard County

Brevard County commissioners have decided not to impose a mask mandate to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Commissioners instead approved a proclamation encouraging businesses to post their mask policy at the entrance to their businesses. 

The mandate would have applied to anyone at an indoor business, with exceptions for places of worship, children younger than 6 and people for whom wearing a mask would cause health issues.

Commission Chair Bryan Lober proposed the mandate. 

“Just keep in mind though, you’re always going to have a not-so-trivial percentage of people who unless they are required to do the right thing they will not,” Lober said in discussing the mandate with fellow commissioners.

Commissioner Kristine Isnardi opposed the mandate. She said educating people on mask use would work better. 

“I’ll do whatever I can on my end to educate people and to try to, you know, promote that,” said Isnardi.

“And again I’d be open to solutions that don’t require us to become mask police, because I don’t think it’s manageable at this point. I don’t think it’s something we can put on law enforcement.”

The commission heard from dozens of county residents, both for and against the mandate. 

Kim Orbeck, a retired nurse, urged the commission to support a mask mandate. 

“Are we going to protect the residents of Brevard County, or are we going to wait until we have numbers like our next-door neighbor Orange County before we take action?” said Orbeck.

“Too many people are not adhering to social distancing and mask guidelines issued by the CDC.”

David Neumann opposed the mandate. He said residents should be trusted to do the right thing. 

“They will do whatever it takes so that we can keep those liberties, but at the same time, having our freedom to make that choice. Outside of that, I would just recommend that you empower us as opposed to making a mandate.”

Neumann said the commission could use funds from the federal CARES Act to buy face masks to distribute to local businesses.

Tags: 
masks
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Brevard County

Related Content

Kriseman Urges Compliance With St. Petersburg Mask Ordinance As Pier Opening Nears

By 1 hour ago

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is once again asking people to comply with the city’s mask ordinance.

During a Facebook Live video Tuesday, Kriseman said officials have visited more than a thousand businesses since last week and issued dozens of violations to businesses that have not required their employees to wear masks.

Pence Urges Americans To Wear Masks To Stop Spread Of COVID-19

By 11 hours ago

Vice President Pence wore a face mask to a public briefing on Tuesday where the message from the surgeon general and others was clear – Americans should to do the same while in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pence appeared at the U.S. Health Service Commission Corps headquarters in Rockville, Md., joined by other members of the White House's coronavirus task force, including Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

The vice president and others removed their masks only when delivering remarks.

Health Official In Orange Co: Mask Mandate May Be Making An Impact

By Matthew Peddie / WMFE Jun 30, 2020
Dr. Raul Pino
Orange TV

The Florida Department of Health’s health officer for Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, says the county’s mask mandate may be having an impact on the spread of coronavirus. 

Sen. McConnell Says Americans Must Have 'No Stigma' In Wearing Face Masks

By Jun 29, 2020

A growing number of leading Republicans are publicly embracing expert-recommended face masks as a means to slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, in the wake of more than 125,000 Americans killed by the virus.

In recent months, the topic of wearing masks has become politically divisive, despite official health guidance that they are one of the best defenses to restricting the spread of the deadly respiratory disease, COVID-19, from one person to another.

Here's Where You Must Wear A Face Mask In Tampa Bay

By Jun 25, 2020

With more than 109,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, governments across the state are looking at ways to stem the increase.