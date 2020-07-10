Brandon Assisted-Living Facility Disciplined Over COVID-19

State health care regulators on Wednesday issued an emergency order freezing admissions at a Brandon assisted living facility accused of not taking proper steps to control the spread of COVID-19.

The order, made public Thursday, alleges that D&F Associates, which operates as Alafia Village in Brandon, had not taken steps to isolate three residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 and did not have a proper infection-control protocols in place.

Attempts to contact the facility for comment were not immediately successful.

“Even the most basic of protective measures have not been implemented, including but not limited to, the use of personal protective equipment for staff and residents at all times, the use of isolation or quarantine for identified COVID-19 positive residents or COVID-19 exposed residents, and the implementation of social distancing practices,” the state alleged in the emergency order.

According to state surveyors, three COVID-19 positive residents were in the facility Monday, but none of them were isolated. Additionally, none of the residents had been seen by their health care providers following the test results or taken to a hospital for isolation and treatment.