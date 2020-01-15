Brandes Speaks On Revamped Marijuana Legislation

One Republican Senator from St. Petersburg wants to change the state’s marijuana system as well as legalize the drug for adults. Senator Jeff Brandes hasn’t been shy in the past when it comes to criticizing the current system and now wants to dismantle it.



When lawmakers created the framework for the medical marijuana system, they made it vertical meaning companies that got licenses would handle everything from growing to selling and transportation. But only a small number of licenses were available. Senator Jeff Brandes says some companies took advantage:

"We have people who are essentially hoarding licenses they got these licenses but they had no intention of growing, processing or selling to the retail market. But now they are trying to sell their market for sometimes $40 million"

Florigrown, a group that didn’t receive a license challenged the framework in the courts. Judges ruled the current system unconstitutional. One judge called it an “unlawful vertically-integrated oligopoly.” However, an appeal put a pause on plans to create a new system.

This session, Senator Jeff Brandes wants to take the issue back from the courts by filing a bill that would revamp Florida’s marijuana rules.

"This bill looks to do away with vertical integration and do away with the cartel system that exist in Florida," explained Brandes.

Brandes isn’t the only one who has concerns with the current system, Before the 2019 session Governor Ron DeSantis called for the legislature to address a piece of the law that restricted patients access to smokable marijuana. The issue came from the 2016 constitutional amendment allowing for medical marijuana. The legislature restricted access to smokable marijuana but DeSantis says the amendment never called for the limitation. He also raised concerns about the vertical system.

“I look at how some of this was created where they created a cartel essentially, don’t know that the amendment necessarily prohibits that but that is not good policy. So I would like them to address that as well," said DeSantis.

Lawmakers did make a change that allows smokable marijuana, the so called “cartel” issue remains. Brandes hopes to address that.

"The challenge you have today is you have to basically have to one get a license which cost $40 million but then you have to also set up a grow, a processing facility and retail facility in order to distribute your product, so you need to have another $40 million in order to just be in the business," explains Brandes. "Our bill allows small business owners to be in the business if you want to just own a retail facility it allows you to just own a retail facility and buy from a variety of different producers."

But that’s not all his bill does.

"Another major component of this bill is if you have a previous possession charge this will allow you to go to the court to get that expunged from your record. We think that that’s a major provision that should not be overlooked," includes Brandes. "There are thousands of people in Florida with simple possession charges for marijuana."

Brandes’ bill comes as Make It Legal Florida, a group pushing a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana, dropped a push to get its proposal on the 2020 ballot. Make it Legal was one of two groups attempting to put a measure legalizing marijuana to a vote this year, both failed.

But several polls show the state supports legalization.

"To me this is a matter of when not if we believe the whole trajectory in the country and in the state of Florida is moving towards adult use.," says Brandes.

A similar bill in the House was filed by Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Winter Park).

