BayCare Reducing Elective Surgeries In Pinellas Due To Rising COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Originally published on July 3, 2020

BayCare Health System is cutting back on non-emergency surgeries in its Pinellas County hospitals to ensure there is capacity for a growing number of severely-ill COVID-19 patients.

The group announced on Friday that the policy will go into effect next week on July 10 at 5 p.m. for St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Morton Plant and Mease Countryside hospitals in Clearwater and Mease Dunedin Hospital.

BayCare said this is not a ban on elective surgeries. The group said many will still be allowed to continue and BayCare’s Ambulatory Surgery Centers, which specialize in outpatient surgery and were closed under the state’s earlier ban, will continue to operate.

All surgeries for life-threatening situations will continue to be performed at all facilities.  

“These are never easy decisions to make, as so many people see their lives improve after a non-urgent procedure,” said Tommy Inzina, CEO of BayCare Health System, in a news release. “But this is about making sure our community has the maximum resources at its disposal to address the second peak of this pandemic. We exist to serve our community, particularly during a health crisis.”

BayCare cited the significant decline in the Pinellas' available hospital beds in the past month as the reason for the policy change. HCA Healthcare announced a similar move in its county hospitals earlier this week.

The temporary change in policy does not apply to its hospitals in Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco counties, but would be adopted if those communities also wind up needing more beds.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

