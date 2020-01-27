Baptist Health Announces $200 Million Fleming Island Expansion

Originally published on January 24, 2020 4:20 pm
Baptist Health is adding to its footprint in Clay County.
The Jacksonville-based health care provider announced Thursday that it will build a full-service hospital on its existing Baptist Clay Medical Campus on Fleming Island.
The facilities there opened in 2013 and include emergency rooms for adults and children, a walk-in surgery center and specialty and imaging services.
Baptist Health expects to spend about $200 million dollars on the new hospital.
Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.
Copyright 2020 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.