Baptist Health Announces $200 Million Fleming Island Expansion

Baptist Health is adding to its footprint in Clay County.



The Jacksonville-based health care provider announced Thursday that it will build a full-service hospital on its existing Baptist Clay Medical Campus on Fleming Island.

The facilities there opened in 2013 and include emergency rooms for adults and children, a walk-in surgery center and specialty and imaging services.

Baptist Health expects to spend about $200 million dollars on the new hospital.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

