Automated Pharmacy Systems Get Backing

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Pill bottles in a warehouse
    Wikimedia Commons

A Senate panel Monday approved a bill aimed at allowing pharmacies to use automated systems to dispense medications to customers. 

The proposal (SB 708), sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, was backed unanimously by the Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee.

“If proper safeguards are in place, the technology is reaching the point where something like this can be done,” said Sen. Rob Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican who supported the bill.

The proposal would put a series of requirements on the automated systems, including that they would be under the supervision and control of pharmacists who would be available to counsel customers before drugs are dispensed.

Also, the systems would not dispense controlled substances. The bill must clear the Rules Committee before it could go to the full Senate. The House version (HB 59), sponsored by Rep. Matt Willhite, D-Wellington, has cleared two panels and needs to go before the House Health & Human Services Committee.

Tags: 
pharmacies
SB 708
automated systems
controlled substances

Health Care Boards To Huddle About Drug Rules

By Jun 11, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

Florida lawmakers this year passed a bill that limits prescribing of controlled substances for patients suffering from acute pain and mandates new continuing education requirements for health-care professionals as ways to combat the state’s growing opioid problem. 

Nurse Prescription Bill Makes A Comeback

By & News Service of Florida Dec 1, 2015

The House Health Quality Subcommittee approved a bill Tuesday that would allow registered nurse practitioners and physicians assistants to prescribe controlled substances.

State Change Could Help Patients Get Pain Medications

By Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida Oct 8, 2015
Associated Press

Reacting to pleas from desperate patients unable to get pain medications, the Florida Board of Pharmacy on Wednesday approved a rule change aimed at training pharmacists to change their mindset about prescriptions for controlled substances.