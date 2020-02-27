Automated DNA Screening Now Routine In Leon County

A new process that connects to a national DNA database now awaits all felony suspects booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. The goal is to connect more suspects with unsolved crimes.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Regional Director Mark Perez says that new, faster screening technology means fewer people connected with previous crimes will escape justice.

“Because of this process we’ve seen suspects get released from jail in the time it takes from collecting the DNA to analysis. But today in the implementation of rapid DNA changes the game and the results will come back in two hours.”

Meaning the suspect is far more likely to still be in custody. Perez says Florida is one of five states chosen by the FBI to take part in the national Rapid DNA pilot project.

